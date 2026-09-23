Gauhati University, Thailand discuss academic and research collaboration

Gauhati University Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the historical, cultural and linguistic connections between Thailand, India and the Northeast. He particularly pointed to links between the Thai language and the ancient Tai-Ahom language, along with the university's efforts to promote and preserve these connections.

“The historical, cultural and linguistic connections between Thailand, India and particularly the North-East are a valuable resource. There is considerable potential to strengthen these ties through academic and institutional cooperation,” Mahanta said.

Mongkolnavin highlighted education, tourism, culture, training, internships and academic exchange as areas for greater cooperation under the Thailand-India strategic partnership. She also pointed to opportunities for collaboration in information technology and higher education.

The meeting also included discussions on opportunities for students, teachers and researchers to engage with institutions in both countries. Representatives of Thai universities, Gauhati University's deans, heads of departments, faculty members, research scholars and officials from its Centre for South East Asian Studies attended the interaction.

Gauhati University already lists research collaborations with several institutions and research centres in Thailand, including Chiang Mai University, Mahidol University, Mae Fah Luang University and the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand.

The September 22 interaction is expected to support further discussions on institutional partnerships, academic exchanges and joint research between Gauhati University and Thai institutions.