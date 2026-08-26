GATE 2027 registration begins tomorrow; release time not announced

The GATE 2027 registration process is set to begin tomorrow, August 27, 2026, for candidates aspiring to appear for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027. The registration will be conducted online through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) on the official GATE 2027 website www.gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

How to apply for GATE 2027?

Step 1: Visit the official GATE website

Go to the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in and access the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS). Applications will be accepted only through GOAPS.

Step 2: Register on GOAPS

Create an account on the application portal and provide the details required for registration. Provide live facial details during the registration process.

Step 3: Fill in personal and academic details

Complete the application form by entering the required personal, communication and academic information. Ensure that the information entered in the application form matches their official documents.

Step 4: Select the GATE test paper

Appear for one or two GATE test papers. Those opting for two papers must select their papers from the combinations permitted by GATE 2027. Check the revised syllabus before finalising your paper choice.

Step 5: Choose the examination city

Select the preferred examination city or cities as specified in the application process.

Step 6: Upload photograph, signature and documents

Upload the required documents while submitting the online application.

These include:

Recent photograph

Signature

Valid photo identification

SC/ST certificate, wherever applicable

PwD certificate, wherever applicable

Dyslexia certificate, wherever applicable

The accepted photo IDs include Aadhaar-UID, Aadhaar Virtual ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence and any valid photo ID issued by the Central or State Government.

Step 7: Pay the application fee

After entering the required information and uploading the documents, pay the applicable application fee.

Step 8: Submit and save the application

After completing all sections, carefully review the application form before submitting it.

Once submitted, retain the application details and payment confirmation for future reference.

GATE Registration Dates 2027

According to the GATE 2027 information brochure, the key dates are:

Registration portal opens - August 27, 2026

Regular registration deadline - September 27, 2026

Registration with late fee - September 28 to October 5, 2026

Last date for changes in category, paper and exam city - October 21, 2026

GATE Application fee 2027

The application fee is charged per test paper. Candidates opting for two papers will have to pay twice the single-paper fee.

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,000 during the regular period

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,500 during the extended period

All other candidates, including foreign nationals: ₹2,000 during the regular period

All other candidates: ₹2,500 during the extended period

The PwD concession is applicable to candidates with benchmark disability of 40% or higher, as specified in the brochure.

Who is eligible for GATE 2027?

Candidates currently studying in the third year or higher of an undergraduate degree programme, or those who have already completed an eligible degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts or Humanities, can appear for GATE 2027.

Students pursuing or holding certain professional degrees, including MBBS, BDS, B.V.Sc. and B.Sc. in Agriculture, Horticulture or Forestry, are also eligible subject to the year/semester requirements specified in the information brochure.

There is no age limit for appearing in GATE 2027.