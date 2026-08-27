GATE 2027 Mechanical Engineering: Which second paper can I opt?

Candidates appearing for GATE 2027 Mechanical Engineering (ME) can choose a second test paper from a list of combinations permitted by the organising institute, IIT Madras.

According to the official GATE 2027 Two-Paper Combinations list, candidates selecting Mechanical Engineering (ME) as their primary paper can opt for one of eight eligible secondary papers.

GATE 2027 ME: Eligible second paper options

Candidates who choose Mechanical Engineering (ME) as their primary paper can select any one of the following papers as their second paper:

Aerospace Engineering (AE)

Computer Science and Information Technology (CS)

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)

Instrumentation Engineering (IN)

Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM)

Production and Industrial Engineering (PI)

Robotics and Automation (RA)

Engineering Sciences (XE)

Thus, the eight eligible combinations are:

ME + AE

ME + CS

ME + DA

ME + IN

ME + NM

ME + PI

ME + RA

ME + XE

GATE Mechanical Engineering syllabus 2027

The GATE 2027 ME syllabus is broadly divided into four sections:

Engineering Mathematics

This section covers linear algebra, calculus, differential equations, complex variables, probability and statistics, and numerical methods.

Applied Mechanics and Design

Topics include engineering mechanics, mechanics of materials, theory of machines, vibrations and machine design.

Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Sciences

Candidates will be tested on fluid mechanics, heat transfer, thermodynamics, along with applications related to power engineering, IC engines, combustion, refrigeration and air-conditioning, and turbomachinery.

Materials, Manufacturing and Industrial Engineering

This section includes engineering materials, casting, forming and joining processes, machining, additive manufacturing, metrology and inspection, CAD/CAM, automation, production planning, quality and reliability, and operations research.