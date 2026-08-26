GATE 2027 Instrumentation (IN): List of eligible two paper combinations

Candidates planning to appear for GATE 2027 Instrumentation Engineering (IN) can opt for a second test paper from a list of eligible combinations specified by the organising institute, IIT Madras.

According to the GATE 2027 Information Brochure, Instrumentation Engineering is represented by the paper code IN. Candidates are allowed to appear for a maximum of two test papers, provided the selected combination is among those permitted by GATE 2027.

GATE 2027 IN paper: Eligible second papers

Candidates selecting Instrumentation Engineering (IN) as their primary paper can choose any one of the following as their secondary paper:

Biomedical Engineering (BM)

Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)

Electrical Engineering (EE)

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Robotics and Automation (RA)

Thus, the five eligible two-paper combinations for candidates choosing IN are:

IN + BM

IN + EC

IN + EE

IN + ME

IN + RA

GATE 2027 Instrumentation Engineering exam

Instrumentation Engineering (IN) is one of the regular GATE 2027 test papers. The GATE 2027 IN syllabus covers Mathematics, electrical systems, signals and control, electronics, measurements, sensors, communication and optical instrumentation, with additional coverage of data acquisition, IoT and basic AI applications in instrumentation.

The IN paper carries 100 marks, with 15 marks for General Aptitude and 85 marks for the subject section. The subject marks include 13 marks of paper-specific Engineering Mathematics.