GATE 2027: IIT Madras gives applicants until November 3 to fix form defects

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has extended the deadline for rectifying defects in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 applications to November 3, giving candidates additional time to resolve discrepancies identified during verification.
The application rectification process opened on October 14. Candidates whose forms have been marked defective should log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal, review the status of their applications and make the changes or submit the documents requested by the relevant zonal authorities.
The official GATE 2027 website advises candidates to check their registered email accounts and the application portal regularly. The rectification facility is intended for candidates whose applications require corrections during scrutiny. It is not a fresh registration window. Registration for GATE 2027 has closed.
How to check and rectify GATE 2027 application defects
Candidates can follow these steps to check whether their applications require further action:
Visit the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Open the GOAPS login portal and sign in using the credentials associated with the application.
Check the application status. The portal may show that an application is under scrutiny, defective, or accepted.
If the application is marked defective, read the notification and follow the instructions provided by the relevant zonal authority.
Upload the required documents or make the specified corrections before November 3.
Log in again to check whether the application status has been updated.
Candidates should not assume that submitting an application or uploading a document automatically means that the application has been approved. They should check the portal for the final status.
Application scrutiny and the correction window are different
The extended deadline concerns defects identified during the scrutiny of applications. IIT Madras has yet to announce the dates for the separate application data correction window, which will allow candidates to request permitted changes on payment of a fee.
The official schedule lists January 4, 2027, as the date for the examination city allotment notification. The admit card release date has not been announced.
Candidates should also retain access to the DigiLocker account used during registration. The GATE 2027 authorities have warned applicants not to delete their verified or unverified DigiLocker accounts after submitting their applications and paying the fee, as future communications will be linked to the account used for registration.
Applicants who registered through an unverified DigiLocker account may be required to provide additional documents. The official website says their original documents will also be checked at the examination centre. Candidates who encounter a mismatch between DigiLocker and the GATE portal have been advised to complete e-KYC on DigiLocker and try again.
GATE 2027 exam dates and changes
GATE 2027 will be conducted on February 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21. The examination will be held as a computer-based test, with papers in English. Results are scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027. The official website states that these dates are subject to change.
IIT Madras is the organising institute for GATE 2027, which is being conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science and the Indian Institutes of Technology on behalf of the National Coordination Board under the Ministry of Education.
This year's examination has 30 test papers. A new paper, Robotics and Automation (RA), has been introduced, and the syllabi have been revised. The Textile Engineering and Fibre Science paper has been incorporated as a sectional paper under Engineering Sciences. Candidates can choose one paper or two papers from the combinations permitted by the examination authorities.
GATE scores can be used to seek admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with possible financial assistance at eligible institutions. Some public sector undertakings also use GATE scores for recruitment. However, qualifying in the examination does not guarantee admission, a scholarship or a job. Candidates must meet the requirements of the institution or employer to which they apply.