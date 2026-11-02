GATE 2027: IIT Madras gives applicants until November 3 to fix form defects

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has extended the deadline for rectifying defects in Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 applications to November 3, giving candidates additional time to resolve discrepancies identified during verification.

The application rectification process opened on October 14. Candidates whose forms have been marked defective should log in to the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal, review the status of their applications and make the changes or submit the documents requested by the relevant zonal authorities.

The official GATE 2027 website advises candidates to check their registered email accounts and the application portal regularly. The rectification facility is intended for candidates whose applications require corrections during scrutiny. It is not a fresh registration window. Registration for GATE 2027 has closed.