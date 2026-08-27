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GATE 2027 Computer Science (CS): Check list of eligible two-paper combinations

The official GATE 2027 two-paper combination lists eight papers as the permitted secondary choices for CS
GATE 2027 Computer Science (CS): Check list of eligible two-paper combinations
GATE 2027 Computer Science (CS): Check list of eligible two-paper combinations
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Candidates appearing for GATE 2027 Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) can opt for a second test paper from a list of combinations permitted by the organising institute, IIT Madras.

According to the official GATE 2027 website, candidates selecting Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) as their primary paper can choose from eight eligible secondary papers.

GATE 2027 CS: Eligible two-paper combinations

Candidates choosing Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) as their primary paper can select any one of the following as their secondary paper:

  • Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)

  • Geomatics Engineering (GE)

  • Mathematics (MA)

  • Mechanical Engineering (ME)

  • Physics (PH)

  • Robotics and Automation (RA)

  • Statistics (ST)

Therefore, the eight permitted combinations are:

  • CS + DA

  • CS + EC

  • CS + GE

  • CS + MA

  • CS + ME

  • CS + PH

  • CS + RA

  • CS + ST

GATE 2027 Computer Science syllabus

The GATE 2027 Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) syllabus released by IIT Madras comprises 10 sections.

These include:

  • Engineering Mathematics: Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Calculus, Probability and Statistics

  • Digital Logic: Boolean algebra, combinational and sequential circuits, number representation and arithmetic

  • Computer Organization and Architecture: Instruction sets, ALU, memory hierarchy, I/O, pipelining and hazards

  • Programming and Data Structures: C programming, recursion, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs

  • Algorithms: Searching, sorting, hashing, complexity, greedy algorithms, dynamic programming, divide-and-conquer and graph algorithms

  • Theory of Computation: Regular expressions, finite automata, context-free grammars, Turing machines and undecidability

  • Compiler Design: Lexical analysis, parsing, syntax-directed translation, intermediate code generation and optimisation

  • Operating Systems: Processes, threads, concurrency, deadlocks, scheduling, memory management, virtual memory and file systems

  • Databases: ER model, relational algebra, SQL, normalisation, indexing, transactions and concurrency control

  • Computer Networks: Layering, switching, data-link protocols, routing, IPv4, TCP, DNS and HTTP

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