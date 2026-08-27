GATE 2027 Computer Science (CS): Check list of eligible two-paper combinations

Candidates appearing for GATE 2027 Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) can opt for a second test paper from a list of combinations permitted by the organising institute, IIT Madras.
According to the official GATE 2027 website, candidates selecting Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) as their primary paper can choose from eight eligible secondary papers.
Candidates choosing Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) as their primary paper can select any one of the following as their secondary paper:
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA)
Electronics and Communication Engineering (EC)
Geomatics Engineering (GE)
Mathematics (MA)
Mechanical Engineering (ME)
Physics (PH)
Robotics and Automation (RA)
Statistics (ST)
Therefore, the eight permitted combinations are:
CS + DA
CS + EC
CS + GE
CS + MA
CS + ME
CS + PH
CS + RA
CS + ST
The GATE 2027 Computer Science and Information Technology (CS) syllabus released by IIT Madras comprises 10 sections.
These include:
Engineering Mathematics: Discrete Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Calculus, Probability and Statistics
Digital Logic: Boolean algebra, combinational and sequential circuits, number representation and arithmetic
Computer Organization and Architecture: Instruction sets, ALU, memory hierarchy, I/O, pipelining and hazards
Programming and Data Structures: C programming, recursion, arrays, stacks, queues, linked lists, trees, heaps and graphs
Algorithms: Searching, sorting, hashing, complexity, greedy algorithms, dynamic programming, divide-and-conquer and graph algorithms
Theory of Computation: Regular expressions, finite automata, context-free grammars, Turing machines and undecidability
Compiler Design: Lexical analysis, parsing, syntax-directed translation, intermediate code generation and optimisation
Operating Systems: Processes, threads, concurrency, deadlocks, scheduling, memory management, virtual memory and file systems
Databases: ER model, relational algebra, SQL, normalisation, indexing, transactions and concurrency control
Computer Networks: Layering, switching, data-link protocols, routing, IPv4, TCP, DNS and HTTP