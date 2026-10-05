GATE 2027 Application Form Ends Today Without Late Fee: Check late fee, rectification window dates

The extended application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will close today, October 5, without a late fee. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the registration process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027, had extended the regular registration deadline from September 27 to October 5 following requests from candidates for more time to complete their applications.
Candidates who miss today's deadline will still have an opportunity to apply. The extended application window with a late fee will remain open until October 12, according to the revised schedule published by IIT Madras.
GATE 2027 application deadline and late fee
The revised GATE 2027 schedule is as follows:
The dates are subject to change, according to the official GATE 2027 website.
How much is the GATE 2027 late fee?
Candidates applying during the extended window will have to pay an additional late fee.
For candidates applying for one paper, the fee during the extended period is Rs 1,500 for female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. For all other candidates, including foreign nationals, the fee is Rs 2,500.
Candidates opting for two papers will have to pay Rs 2,500 during the extended period if they belong to the female, SC, ST or PwD categories, while the fee for other candidates is Rs 4,500.
These are the fees applicable during the extended registration period.
When will the GATE 2027 application correction window open?
Candidates who have submitted their applications will get an opportunity to rectify permitted details in their forms.
The GATE 2027 application rectification window will open on October 14 and close on October 21, 2026, according to the official schedule.
Candidates should check the official instructions before making changes, as not every field in the application may be editable during the rectification period.
GATE 2027 exam dates
GATE 2027 will be conducted across three weekends in February.
The examination is scheduled for February 6 and 7, February 13 and 14, and February 20 and 21, 2027. The city allotment notification is scheduled to be issued on January 4, while the admit card download date is currently listed as to be announced.
The result is scheduled to be announced on March 19, 2027.
What is new in GATE 2027?
IIT Madras has introduced Robotics and Automation (RA) as a new GATE test paper for 2027. Changes have also been made to the sectional paper codes for XE, XH and XL.
The institute has also revised the syllabi for the GATE 2027 test papers and advised candidates to check the updated versions before preparing for the examination.
GATE 2027 will have 30 test papers. The official website states that GATE scores are valid for three years. Qualified candidates can use their scores for admission to postgraduate and doctoral programmes, with possible financial assistance, in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education. Several public sector undertakings also use GATE scores for recruitment.
DigiLocker requirement for GATE 2027
IIT Madras has introduced DigiLocker-based registration for Indian nationals. Candidates are required to use a DigiLocker account during the application process.
The GATE 2027 website has specifically advised candidates not to delete the DigiLocker account used for registration after submitting the application and paying the fee. Future communication from GATE 2027 will be linked to the DigiLocker account used during the application process.
Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications should therefore complete the process by October 5 if they want to avoid the late fee. Those who miss today's deadline can still apply until October 12 by paying the applicable extended-period fee.