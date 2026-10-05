GATE 2027 Application Form Ends Today Without Late Fee: Check late fee, rectification window dates

The extended application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 will close today, October 5, without a late fee. Candidates who have not yet submitted their applications can complete the registration process through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), the organising institute for GATE 2027, had extended the regular registration deadline from September 27 to October 5 following requests from candidates for more time to complete their applications.

Candidates who miss today's deadline will still have an opportunity to apply. The extended application window with a late fee will remain open until October 12, according to the revised schedule published by IIT Madras.