GATE 2026 timetable out: Check subject-wise dates

Yesterday, November 17, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati revealed the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026.

Candidates can view the complete timetable, including exam dates, time, and paper codes, on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in .

According to the previous notification, the exam will be held in February 2026. GATE 2026 will be place in two shifts each day.

The first session will run from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The GATE 2026 results will be announced on March 19, 2026.

Here's the GATE 2026 schedule:

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Morning shift (9:30 am–12:30 pm)

Agricultural Engineering (AG)

Environmental Science and Engineering (ES)

Geology and Geophysics (GG)

Instrumentation Engineering (IN)

Mathematics (MA)

Mining Engineering (MN)

Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF)

Engineering Sciences (XE)

Life Sciences (XL)

Saturday, February 7, 2026 – Afternoon shift (2:30 pm–5:30 pm)

Aerospace Engineering (AE)

Biotechnology (BT)

Chemical Engineering (CH)

Chemistry (CY)

Geomatics Engineering (GE)

Physics (PH)

Humanities and Social Sciences (XH)

Sunday, February 8, 2026 – Morning shift (9:30 am–12:30 pm)

Computer Science & Information Technology – Paper 1 (CS-1)

Statistics (ST)

Sunday, February 8, 2026 – Afternoon shift (2:30 pm–5:30 pm)

Computer Science & Information Technology – Paper 2 (CS-2)

Ecology and Evolution (EY)

Naval Architecture & Marine Engineering (NM)

Petroleum Engineering (PE)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 – Morning shift (9:30 am–12:30 pm)

Civil Engineering – Paper 1 (CE-1)

Electrical Engineering (EE)

Production & Industrial Engineering (PI)

Saturday, February 14, 2026 – Afternoon shift (2:30 pm–5:30 pm)

Biomedical Engineering (BM)

Civil Engineering – Paper 2 (CE-2)

Mechanical Engineering (ME)

Metallurgical Engineering (MT)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 – Morning shift (9:30 am–12:30 pm)

Electronics & Communication Engineering (EC)

Sunday, February 15, 2026 – Afternoon shift (2:30 pm–5:30 pm)