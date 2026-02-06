GATE 2026 Admit Card released: Here’s how to download hall ticket ahead of tomorrow’s exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 examinations are set to begin tomorrow, February 7, with tests scheduled across four days. February 7 (Saturday), February 8 (Sunday), February 14 (Saturday), and February 15 (Sunday).
The GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download on the GOAPS portal. Along with the hall ticket, the paper-wise exam schedule has been announced, and mock test links are now live to help candidates prepare for the examination.
The name and address of Examination Centre No. 2082 have been changed. Candidates allotted this centre must download a fresh admit card from the GOAPS portal to avoid confusion on the exam day.
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:
Visit the official GATE 2026 website:
Click on the GOAPS Portal link.
Log in using the Enrolment ID sent during registration and your password.
Download and print the GATE 2026 Admit Card.
Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including exam date, time, centre address, and paper code. Carrying a valid admit card and photo ID is mandatory to enter the examination centre.
With the exam just a day away, aspirants are encouraged to download their hall tickets at the earliest and stay updated with official announcements to avoid last-minute issues.