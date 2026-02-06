GATE 2026 Admit Card released: Here’s how to download hall ticket ahead of tomorrow’s exam

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 examinations are set to begin tomorrow, February 7, with tests scheduled across four days. February 7 (Saturday), February 8 (Sunday), February 14 (Saturday), and February 15 (Sunday).

The GATE 2026 Admit Card has been released and is now available for download on the GOAPS portal. Along with the hall ticket, the paper-wise exam schedule has been announced, and mock test links are now live to help candidates prepare for the examination.