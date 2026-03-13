GARP partners with NAL Academy to strengthen risk and finance education ecosystem in India

The Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), a professional association for risk management, has announced a strategic partnership with NAL Academy Limited (NAL), formerly known as NSE Academy Limited of the National Stock Exchange of India, to expand access to industry-relevant education pathways in India’s risk and finance sector.

The collaboration aims to address the rising demand for skilled risk and compliance professionals in India’s banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector by strengthening training in areas such as financial risk management, artificial intelligence (AI) risk, cybersecurity and financial analytics.