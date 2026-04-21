Ranchi garment workers protest over unpaid wages; HR cites US tariffs

Ranchi, Apr 21 (PTI) More than a thousand workers, mostly women, of a garment export company held a demonstration outside the factory gate in Ranchi on Tuesday over pending salaries.
The demonstration disrupted traffic on the Khelgaon-Tatisilway Road for around four hours, officials said.
Acknowledging that salaries have been due, Orient Craft Fashion Industries Ltd's HR Manager Ravi Bhushan said export of garments has been drastically hampered due to tariffs imposed by the US.
Jyoti Devi, one of the workers, alleged that she had not received her salaries for February and March.
"In April, I got only Rs 1,500 in two instalments. When we approached the management regarding the payment, they gave only assurances and are actually doing nothing," she alleged.
Another worker, Komal Kumari from Bihar's Samastipur district, claimed she had been working without a salary for two months and was struggling to manage household expenses.
Soni Devi, an operator in the production department since 2018, said delays in payments over the last three months had caused severe hardship.
"Our household expenses are going up, and payment of tuition fees for the children is getting delayed," she said.
The HR manager said around 2,400 female workers are employed at the plant, and the company was trying to clear their dues at the earliest.
"I have informed the higher authorities, and they will come here on Wednesday to hold a meeting with the workers. The company is facing financial pressure due to the global crisis. Export of garments has been drastically hampered due to tariffs imposed by the US," he said.
Ranchi's Deputy Labour Commissioner Avinash Krishna said talks were held with the company management.
"The management has assured us that they will settle the payment of the last two months by Monday. A discussion on the irregularities in the payment of salaries and other related issues of the workers will also be held on Wednesday with the owner of the company," he said.
Khelgaon police station officer-in-charge Abhishek Rai said the workers withdrew the demonstration after assurances from the management regarding payment of pending salaries.
This demonstration comes days after workers' unrest hit the industrial region of Noida in UP.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.