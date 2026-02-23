Gaon to globe: Grassroots leaders exchange ideas with global experts at Mumbai Climate Week

Grassroots leaders from six states participated in the inaugural Climate Week, with an aim to demonstrate that effective climate solutions often emerge from village councils, and not conference rooms alone.

Speaking to PTI Videos, the elected chief of Bela village in Maharashtra's Bhandara, Sharada Gaydhane, emphasised that real climate action begins in the "decisions we make and the habits we change".

She stated that when the village council steps up and the community stands together, progress doesn't remain only an idea but becomes a shared achievement.