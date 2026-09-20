Ganesh festival tableau in Latur village becomes pitch for better govt schools

Latur: Blending traditions with social advocacy, a 31-year-old man from Maharashtra's Latur district has turned his household Ganesh festival display into a compelling campaign to highlight the need for modern infrastructure and quality education in government schools.
Suraj Dhawan, a resident of Ujani village in Ausa tehsil, explained that his tableau is inspired by the Cockroach Janta Party's 'School Thik Karo Abhiyan', which is turning the spotlight on the ground realities of government schools, including their infrastructure, educational environment and facilities available to students.
The CJP launched its drive from Ujani Zilla Parishad school, which party convenor Abhijeet Dipke visited last month.
Dhawan, an entrepreneur, has created an innovative tableau depicting goddess Gauri as a school teacher instructing students, showcasing various facilities considered essential for a safe and supportive school environment.
He incorporated a toilet, a library, an art section, a digital smart room, and a smart board into the display.
The tableau also shows the importance of government schools for children from economically weaker sections, including farmers, labourers and other disadvantaged communities who rely entirely on government institutions for their growth, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.