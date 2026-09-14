Ganesh Chaturthi inspires us to move forward on path of progress: President Murmu

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to all my fellow citizens. May this sacred festival of darshan and worship of the Remover of Obstacles infuse new energy and fresh enthusiasm into everyone's lives. May all endeavours succeed through His divine blessings, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of constant progress -- this is my prayer. Ganpati Bappa Morya!"