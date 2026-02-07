Gandhinagar CM Bhupendra Patel participates in the 9th Edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" at Anand Niketan School

Gandhinagar: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday participated in the 9th edition of 'Pariskha Pe Charcha' with the students of Anand Niketan School in Sughad, Gandhinagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to inspire students and help them overcome the fear of exams and failure.

For the past eight years, this initiative has offered valuable guidance to students ahead of their annual and board examinations.



Education Minister Dr Pradyuman Vaja, Gandhinagar Mayor Mira Patel, MLAs Ritaben and Alpeshbhai, District Panchayat President Shilpa Patel, City BJP President Dr Ashish Dave and other dignitaries joined the Chief Minister at the event.