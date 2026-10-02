Gandhi Jayanti: Which Gandhian ideas do students believe the world still needs today?

In a world grappling with conflict, discrimination and growing differences of opinion, Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and tolerance continue to invite reflection. But what do these ideals mean to today's school students? On Gandhi Jayanti, we asked students from across India which Gandhian ideas they believe society still needs. Their responses highlight the importance of non-violence, self-control, equality and standing up for what is right.

One Gandhian idea we still need today?

1. Thara Kallyan, Grade 12, MH English School, Malappuram, Kerala

Gandhi believed true power comes from controlling yourself and your mind, rather than hurting or controlling others. I think we still need that today.

2. Kotikalapudi Vivek SRM, Grade 11, Deens Academy, Bangalore

Swadeshi, but in today's language - trust your own. Why look outside for everything when we have talent right here?

3. Sree Parvathy, Grade 8, Al-Farook Residential School, Calicut, Kerala

Ahimsa means bravely facing injustice. It is not about fear or silence, but understanding and following its spirit without violence.

4. Om Patnaik, Grade 12, Shiv Nadar School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Gandhi teaches us to welcome different ideas and perspectives. Many problems today arise because we are unwilling to listen to or accept others' points of view.

5. Aadra, Grade 11, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Gandhi's message against alcoholism and discrimination, including religious discrimination, remains relevant today.

6. Swayam Chakraborty, Grade 10, Narayana School, Kalyani Expressway, West Bengal

Satyagraha reminds us that lasting change comes not from force or manipulation, but from standing firmly by our convictions through non-violent action.

7. Sandhiya, St Joseph's School, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Ahimsa teaches us to resolve conflicts through understanding, patience and peaceful communication. In a world of conflict, it reminds us that peaceful change is possible.