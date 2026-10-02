Gandhi Jayanti: What Mahatma's teachings mean to today's school students

Mahatma Gandhi's teachings continue to find relevance among young people, even generations after India's freedom struggle. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we asked school students from different parts of the country what they believe today's generation can learn from the Father of the Nation. From speaking the truth and practising non-violence to standing up against injustice, here is what students had to say.

One thing Gandhi can teach us today?

1. Thara Kallyan, Grade 12, MH English School, Malappuram, Kerala

Gandhi teaches us the importance of truth. We can apply it even in small ways, such as not cheating in exams or spreading fake news.

2. Kotikalapudi Vivek SRM, Grade 11, Deens Academy, Bangalore

In an age of trolling and impatience, Gandhi's greatest lesson is being calm. This mantra of being calm is what our generation desperately needs.

3. Sree Parvathy, Grade 8, Al-Farook Residential School, Calicut, Kerala

Gandhi teaches us the importance of human solidarity, which promotes unity, togetherness and consideration for everyone's feelings without discrimination.

4. Om Patnaik, Grade 12, Shiv Nadar School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Non-cooperation excites me even today. It is the most peaceful form of rebellion, one that doesn't hurt anyone, yet remains one of the most impactful weapons available to us today.

5. Aadra, Grade 11, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala

Gandhi taught us the importance of non-violence and truth, inspiring many even today. He also saw self-expression and simplicity as important values.

6. Swayam Chakraborty, Grade 10, Narayana School, Kalyani Expressway, West Bengal

Gandhi teaches us that real strength lies in refusing to meet hatred with hatred. Patient, principled resistance can still create change without destruction.

7. Sandhiya, St Joseph's School, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Gandhi teaches us the importance of truth and peaceful action. His life shows us how to stand up for what is right while respecting others.