GAGAN to boost India's aviation and satellite navigation systems

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS): India’s satellite-based system GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) has steadily evolved into a globally recognised navigational satellite and will strengthen the country's satellite navigation ecosystem, the government said on Wednesday.
GAGAN will support safer air navigation, improve air traffic management, and expand satellite-based navigation services across the country, an official statement said.
Its latest achievement came in June 2026, when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) successfully conducted India's first satellite-based landing system approach on a commercial jet aircraft using GAGAN.
The statement added that, alongside NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), GAGAN will play an important role in advancing indigenous navigation technologies and reducing dependence on foreign systems.
With growing applications in transportation, disaster management, surveying, and other sectors, GAGAN is poised to remain a key pillar of India's journey towards a connected, self-reliant, and technology-driven future, the statement noted.
GAGAN is India's indigenous satellite-based augmentation system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Airports Authority of India. It enhances GPS accuracy and provides integrity information for safer aircraft navigation.
Certified to international standards, GAGAN supports satellite-based landing and serves sectors beyond aviation. By strengthening indigenous navigation capabilities, GAGAN reinforces India's vision of technological self-reliance and global leadership in satellite navigation, the statement said.
Aviation requires highly accurate navigation, where even slightest positioning errors can affect flight safety.
While the Global Positioning System (GPS) helps determine an aircraft's position, its signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions and other sources of error. As India advances as a major aviation market, the need for precise and reliable navigation arises, leading to the development of GAGAN.
GAGAN operates through an integrated network of ground stations, communication systems, and geostationary satellites and monitors GPS signals in real-time, calculates corrections, and broadcasts enhanced navigation information to aircraft.
By improving the accuracy and reliability of GPS signals, GAGAN enables safer operations, better planning, and more efficient service delivery, the statement noted.
The GAGAN project has been fully operational since 2015 and has placed India among a select group of countries with an operational SBAS, alongside the United States, Europe, and Japan.
(IANS)
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