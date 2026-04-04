Gadkari’s Rs 3,200 crore highway push could reshape access to campuses, jobs across five states

Additionally, another project worth Rs 698.78 crore has been approved in Gujarat for the upgradation of the 57.848-km Chitrod–Rapar–Balasar section of NH-927C. This corridor is strategically important for industrial transport, particularly for raw materials linked to the Morbi ceramic industry, and connects major tourist destinations such as Dholavira and Dhordo. The project also includes a bypass for Rapar city to ease congestion.