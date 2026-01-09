Gadgil’s death a setback to green cause: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders on Thursday condoled the death of noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry and that his demise is a major setback for the country's green cause.

Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 83. Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

"In the passing of Dr.Madhav Gadgil, India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry. His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats," Kharge said in a post on X.