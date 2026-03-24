Gadag student rescued from farm to appear for SSLC exam

GADAG: A student preparing for the SSLC examination, faced with dire financial constraints, made the difficult decision to forgo the exam in favour of working at a grape farm to earn a daily wage. Upon learning of this situation, officials from the education department promptly visited the farm, persuaded the student, and escorted her back to the examination hall.

This act of compassion has significantly impacted the student’s future. The incident occurred at Bardur village of Mundargi taluk in Gadag district, and the student’s name is Pallavi Hallikeri.