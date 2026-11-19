

Highlighting that the government provided significant political opportunities to Dalits, including appointing them as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and as ministers in the state cabinet, CM Revanth Reddy said that numerous opportunities have been created for these communities in the appointment of the Public Service Commission and various state corporations.

The CM emphasised that the government has also ensured representation for SCs and STs wherever they possess the necessary qualifications and merit. The communities were also given priority in the allocation of 'Indiramma' (housing scheme) homes.