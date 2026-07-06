Meenakshi Natarajan raises alarm over impact of NEET leak, trade deal

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan on Monday targeted the central government over its policies on the examination system, agricultural sector and trade agreements, alleging that they are adversely affecting the future of youth and farmers.



Addressing a press conference at the state Congress office here, she stated that the Congress will approach the High Court within the 45-day legal window to challenge the rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.



Natarajan said that the incidents of alleged paper leaks in various competitive examinations, including NEET, have put the future of the youth in jeopardy. She alleged that such problems have increased due to the centralised examination system in the country, and states should be given the right to conduct examinations according to their own circumstances.