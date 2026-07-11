Amit Shah inaugurates JP Narayan Library in Delhi

New Delhi: Asserting that a nation's true progress is mapped not just by its financial indices but by its intellectual depth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the state-of-the-art 'Jayaprakash Narayan Library' in the national capital.



Addressing the gathering, Shah described the launch as a landmark milestone for Delhi's socio-educational landscape, dedicating the new multimedia and digital facility to the legacy of the legendary freedom fighter, thinker, and social reformer, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan.

"Today is an important day for Delhi. Here, in the name of the great freedom fighter, thinker, and the great leader of the country who accomplished numerous monumental tasks, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan Ji, the library has been inaugurated," Shah said.



Developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the multi-story structure bridges traditional learning with digital resources, providing users access to over five lakh e-books and digital catalogues alongside physical volumes. Underlining the foundational link between reading spaces and nation-building, the Home Minister shared an expansive view on measuring a country's actual growth.

"A great thinker has said that the future of a country cannot be assessed by how prosperous its agriculture is, how crowded its markets are, or how many industries have been established in the country, but rather by how crowded its libraries are and how many young people there are," he remarked.