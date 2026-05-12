Tejashwi slams Centre as NEET-UG 2026 cancellation ‘toys with future’ of 23 lakh students

Patna (PTI): RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Centre over the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination, and said the future of 23 lakh students "has once again been toyed with".
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 exam held on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak, with the government asking the CBI to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the "irregularities".
"Due to the paper leak, the 2026 exam has been canceled. The future of 23 lakh students has once again been toyed with. The endless chain of paper leaks in Bihar and across the country shows no signs of stopping.
"Does the BJP government lack even the basic administrative capacity, competence, willpower, and skill to conduct a simple exam without a paper leak in an orderly manner?" Yadav said in a post on X.
Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly, said "frequent paper leaks" of competitive exams raises serious questions about the government's "policy and intent about the future of the youth" in the country.
"Now, 23 lakh students will have to once again appear in the examâ€¦ they will travel once again to hundreds of examination centres across 552 cities in the country; how many millions of litres of petrol, diesel, and oil will be wasted? What kind of physical and mental agony will the students and their families suffer? Has the Prime Minister assessed and analysed this?," he said.
The PM must know that governance and administration demand transparency along with accountability, the RJD leader said.
"But they (NDA leaders) are busy in using every institution as a tool against the opposition parties," he alleged.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.