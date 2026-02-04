Funds delay leaves Childline staff in TN's Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts unpaid for Dec–Jan

KRISHNAGIRI: Childline staff working in some districts have alleged that they are yet to receive salary for December and January.

However, the Director (in-charge) of the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, said the issue is limited to Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts and will be rectified within two days.

TNIE spoke to staff of Childline units in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai, who say they are struggling for the past two months as salaries have not been disbursed.