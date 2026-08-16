India’s heatwaves declared natural calamity: Experts urge funding, cooling shelters and health reforms

"Once notified as hazards, states will be able to access the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to respond to and mitigate both lightning and heatwaves. As these hazards have grown increasingly prominent in recent times, it's important for the government at all levels to address them on a long-term basis, backed by adequate resources, a step that will have a lasting, positive impact," Vatsa told PTI.