Fully Funded MEXT Scholarship 2026 Open for Master’s and PhD at Yokohama National University

Students aspiring to pursue higher education in Japan can apply for the fully funded Yokohama National University (YNU) MEXT Scholarship 2026. Offered by the Japanese government under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the scholarship enables international students to pursue Master’s and PhD programmes at one of Japan’s leading research universities.
The scholarship supports a two-year Master’s degree and a three-year PhD programme. Applicants are required to submit an English Proficiency Certificate from their last attended institution and are not required to provide IELTS or GRE scores.
The MEXT Scholarship covers the following expenses:
Round-trip international airfare
Full tuition fee waiver
Monthly stipend:
¥144,000 for Master’s students
¥145,000 for PhD students
Additional monthly allowance of ¥2,000–3,000
Accommodation support
Medical insurance and health coverage
Applicants for the Master’s programme must hold a recognised undergraduate degree, while PhD applicants must possess a Master’s degree or equivalent qualification.