Full scholarships for UCEED top rankers now available at Anant National University

Anant National University has declared a merit-based scholarship initiative for candidates appearing in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2026, providing financial support of up to 100 per cent for the top rank holders.

Under the initiative, candidates securing an All India Rank (AIR) up to 250 in UCEED 2026 will be eligible for a full waiver of tuition and hostel fees. In addition, a tiered scholarship structure has been introduced for candidates with ranks up to 2500.

The university has also simplified the admission process for UCEED-qualified candidates. Such applicants will be exempted from the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) entrance exam and will be granted direct interview opportunities for admission into the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme.

Apart from merit-based awards, the institute provides need-based financial aid ranging from partial to full tuition fee waivers. The Financial Aid Committee evaluates applicants’ financial background taking into consideration factors such as family income, savings, investments, and education loans.

Additionally, special scholarships of up to 100 per cent are being offered to the families of defence personnel, as reported by The Kashmir Monitor.

Yuvarajsinh Zala, Chief Finance and Accounts Officer and Head of the Office of Human Resources, said the initiative reflects the university’s vision to invest in talent and encourage students to pursue design as a career.