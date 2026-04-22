FTII student film 'Shadows of the Moonless Nights' selected for La Cinef section of Cannes

New Delhi: "Shadows of the Moonless Nights", a short film by a student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), has been selected for La Cinef Competitive section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The 24-minute film, directed by Mehar Malhotra, is part of a line-up of 14 live-action and five animated shorts for the segment, which is dedicated to showcasing film school fiction or animated films.

For this year's edition, the organisers received 2,750 entries from film schools all over the world, the Cannes Film Festival said in a statement.