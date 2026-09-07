FT Rankings 2026: IIM Bangalore ranks 21st globally in Masters in Management; see top 10

The much-awaited Financial Times (FT) Masters in Management (MiM) 2026 rankings are out. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) ranked 21st in the FT Masters in Management 2026 ranking. IIM Bangalore improved its ranking from 28th place in 2025 to 21st place in 2026.
IIM Bangalore is followed by SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) and IIM Ahmedabad at the 26th and 27th positions, respectively. XLRI - Xavier School of Management secured 33rd rank, while IIM Calcutta was placed at 39th globally. Many other Indian institutes such as IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Udaipur and NMIMS Mumbai also featured among the world's top 100 management schools.
FT Masters in Management Rankings 2026: List of Indian institutes
While coming to the global level, the University of St Gallen in Switzerland continues to hold the first position in the FT Masters in Management rankings 2026. It is followed by the Nova School of Business and Economics from Portugal, while Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Antai College of Economics and Management from China was placed at third position. Explore the top 10 instutites in FT Masters in Management 2026 ranking.
The FT MiM ranking 2026 is measured based on the various parameters inclufing career opportunities after graduation, salary growth, value for money, international exposure, student diversity and sustainability initiatives.