FSSAI orders states to register all independent milk producers

NEW DELHI: In the wake of 13 deaths in Andhra Pradesh allegedly linked to adulterated milk, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to carry out special registration drives to ensure that milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies obtain the requisite registration or licence.

In an advisory, Dr Satyen Kumar Panda, Executive Director (CS), FSSAI, said it had come to the authority’s notice that certain milk producers who are not members of dairy cooperative societies, as well as milk vendors, are operating without registering or obtaining a licence to carry out food business activities.