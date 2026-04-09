Trade ties in focus as FS Misri meets US BIS officials

Washington DC: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday held talks with US Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt on boosting bilateral trade.



Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met Bureau of Industry and Security Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Under Secretary for International Trade William Kimmitt at the U.S. Department of Commerce. Discussions focused on boosting bilateral trade and investment in strategic and emerging technologies, and exchanging views on emerging export control frameworks."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2042121418838806983?s=20



Misri held wide-ranging interactions with US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby that covered the developments in West Asia and also focused on ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between New Delhi and Washington.