From Wayanad to the skies: Zeenath Sherbin is officially licensed to fly

KOZHIKODE: For years, the statement “I’m from Wayanad” has elicited a predictable smile and familiar joke: “So, you move from one place to another using vines?”

The line, a playful take on means of transport in a district characterised by steep hills, dense forests and mist-laced terrain, has long followed people of this high-range land. 29-year-old Zeenath Sherbin of Sultan Bathery has herself heard it countless times.

However, the land once imagined as inaccessible has now sent a woman to the skies. Zeenath has etched her name in history as Wayanad’s first woman pilot, joining an elite list of fewer than 20 women pilots from Kerala who are working across the globe.