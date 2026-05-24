Nagpur youth harness orange waste for green innovation

Nagpur: Orange peels are often discarded as waste after consumption, but in Nagpur, a group of young innovators is transforming this everyday by-product into something far more valuable.
From sustainable fashion to eco-friendly cleaning products and cutting-edge research, orange peels are now driving a new wave of innovation.
For many, orange peel is simply trash. But for Prerna Gupta, a Nagpur-based designer, it became the starting point of a larger idea redefining fashion with sustainability at its core. Her initiative focuses on creating plant-based textiles while promoting responsible design practices.
Explaining her inspiration, Prerna Gupta said, "This idea came to me after COVID, when I realized how important it is to understand the impact of fashion. As a designer, I believe being responsible is essential. We thought of exploring plant-based innovations, and since cotton itself is plant-based, we began experimenting with orange peels."
Her workspace is not just about creating garments--it is also generating employment for local artisans. Each stage of production, from cutting and stitching to finishing and detailing, involves skilled craftsmanship, providing new opportunities for workers in the region.
Shakoor, a craftsman working on the project, said, "This is very good work because it involves different types of tasks. We work on both men's and women's clothing, and it helps us earn a stable income."
Beyond fashion, another young entrepreneur, Kunal, is using orange peels to develop chemical-free cleaning products. His startup follows a zero-waste model, where customers return empty bottles for refills, reducing plastic waste significantly.
Kunal explained the process, saying, "Bio-enzyme production involves a fermentation process of about 90 days. We collect fruit peels from juice vendors across the city and ferment them. The result is a bio-enzyme that can be used in a variety of products."
Consumers are also embracing these eco-friendly alternatives. Dhanshree, a user of such products, said, "I use these products regularly. They have a pleasant fragrance and are safe for the body since they are made from orange peels."
The innovation does not stop at startups. At the Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur, researchers are exploring the scientific potential of orange waste. In laboratories, students are developing formulas that could shape future sustainable industries.
Monika Singh, a research scholar at VNIT, highlighted the scientific value of orange peels. She said, "Orange oil extracted from Nagpur's oranges contains a natural compound called D-limonene, which has strong antifungal properties. It can be used in agriculture as well as in the food industry."
This transformation of orange peels into useful products reflects a broader shift in mindset. Nagpur's youth are proving that waste can be reimagined as a resource. Whether through fashion, cleaning solutions, or scientific research, the common idea remains clear--nothing is truly useless.
What began as a simple observation has now evolved into a model for sustainable innovation, offering a glimpse into how small ideas can lead to big changes in building a greener future.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.