Nagpur youth harness orange waste for green innovation

Nagpur: Orange peels are often discarded as waste after consumption, but in Nagpur, a group of young innovators is transforming this everyday by-product into something far more valuable.



From sustainable fashion to eco-friendly cleaning products and cutting-edge research, orange peels are now driving a new wave of innovation.

For many, orange peel is simply trash. But for Prerna Gupta, a Nagpur-based designer, it became the starting point of a larger idea redefining fashion with sustainability at its core. Her initiative focuses on creating plant-based textiles while promoting responsible design practices.



Explaining her inspiration, Prerna Gupta said, "This idea came to me after COVID, when I realized how important it is to understand the impact of fashion. As a designer, I believe being responsible is essential. We thought of exploring plant-based innovations, and since cotton itself is plant-based, we began experimenting with orange peels."

