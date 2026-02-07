From video interaction to school visit, Gujarat CM keeps promise to Banaskantha girl

Banaskantha: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday visited a primary school in Banaskantha district to fulfil a promise he had made last year to a young student during a video interaction with School Management Committee (SMC) members.

The visit took place at the Uttampura Primary School in Dantiwada, as part of Patel’s tour of the district for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ambaji Corridor project.

Before attending the official programme, the Chief Minister made time to visit the village school to meet Samya Prajapati, a Class 1 student who had asked him during a video conference when he would visit her school.