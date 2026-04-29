Defying odds, Nausheen Naz tops exams

Bhopal: In the recently concluded 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship 2026, one name stood out on the scoring charts: Nausheen Naz.



The 15-year-old striker from Seoni, Madhya Pradesh, was the tournament's most clinical finisher, ending the campaign as the top scorer with an incredible nine goals, according to a release.



Currently attending the U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal, Nausheen's rise to the national stage is a testament to her resilience. Her journey is defined by a fierce determination to overcome financial hardship and deep-seated social prejudices.