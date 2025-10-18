From UPSC aspirant to panchayat chief, 23-year-old Kerala woman makes history

When 23-year-old Gouri R Lalji walks into her office at the Areacode grama panchayat, heads turn. In a space usually occupied by seasoned administrators, the calm and confident young woman from Kollam sits behind the secretary’s desk –– making history as Kerala’s youngest panchayat secretary.

Cracking the local self-government secretary (LSGS) examination is a feat most achieve only after years of preparation. But Gouri broke that convention in her very first attempt, securing the 63rd rank in the state.

“I had been preparing for the UPSC examination for the past one year. Attending competitive exams is part of that preparation. When the LSGS examination was announced, I decided to try it without a second thought. It was a tough one, and I never expected to rank this high,” says Gouri.

Gouri took charge at the Areacode panchayat office earlier this week. The panchayat governing body too was taken aback seeing the young face in the secretary’s chair. Gouri received a warm welcome from the staff.

“Until now, only senior officers with years of service used to become secretaries. Many would reach the post only close to their retirement. But Gouri is an exception — young, energetic, and perhaps the youngest to ever hold this position. We are excited to hear her fresh ideas for the panchayat’s development,” says Areacode panchayat vice-president Divya Ullas.

Before assuming office, Gouri made efforts to connect with the panchayat officials. “I contacted the assistant secretary, president, and other staff members. They were very welcoming and treated me with respect. Sometimes, I feel my age helps me connect better,” Gouri says.

With local body elections around the corner, Gouri says she plans to “go with the flow.” “I haven’t made any specific plans yet. I want to first understand the major issues in the panchayat. I’m not familiar with the election procedures, but there’s a training session scheduled soon and I’m confident I’ll receive full support from the staff and elected representatives,” she adds.

Despite her new administrative role, Gouri remains focused on her UPSC dream. “I consider this job as a training for my future in civil service. I will continue UPSC preparation and attend the upcoming examinations,” she says.

[Written by Lakshmi Athira of The New Indian Express]