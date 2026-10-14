From UPSC AIR 82 to Additional DCP: Shruti Srivastava’s journey in the IPS

Shruti Srivastava, a 2020-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is currently serving as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate in Uttar Pradesh. She cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination at the age of 24, securing All India Rank (AIR) 82 in the 2019 examination.

According to a report by NDTV, Srivastava took up her current posting on September 19, following her transfer from the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, where she had also served as Additional DCP. Her career in the civil services began after she shifted her focus from an initial aspiration to become a professor to preparing for the UPSC examination.