From tribal hamlet to ‘Science on Wheels’: Teacher transforms rural learning in Andhra

NELLORE: Born and raised in a remote tribal hamlet where schools functioned without proper classrooms, textbooks or laboratories, N Subrahmanyam grew up amid hardship and social discouragement, often hearing that children from his village and community were ‘not meant to study’. Those painful words, instead of weakening him, became the foundation of a lifelong resolve to prove that rural children are no less capable than their urban counterparts when given the right opportunities.

That resolve has guided Subrahmanyam’s three-decade journey in science education, bringing science beyond textbooks into the lives of rural children across Andhra Pradesh. Born into the marginalised Yanadi tribal community in Nellore district, his entry into science was shaped not by privilege but by hardship, curiosity and a desire to ensure no rural child felt helpless without books or guidance.