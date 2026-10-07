Corbett Literature Festival explores stories emerging from forests

Ramnagar: Amid the lush green forests of Corbett, stories of wildlife, conservation and people came together at the Corbett Literature Festival.

Bringing together writers, conservationists, scientists, photographers, forest officials and folk artists, the three-day festival, which began on Tuesday, is all about exploring the stories that emerge from forests and the communities living around them.



The festival will end on October 8 with different sessions, photo exhibitions and nature walks, happening across three venues.



The opening day's sessions focused on Jim Corbett, his contributions and wildlife conservation, along with folk music and stories from the forest frontline.