From Tier-2 Schools to Tech Champions: How RoboSpecies Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Is Creating Young Innovators

New Delhi : Discussions around education in India often centre on metro cities and well-known private institutions. However, many meaningful changes are taking place in Tier-2 towns, where schools are reassessing how science and technology are taught. These schools may not have extensive infrastructure, but they increasingly recognise that textbook-led instruction alone does not prepare students for modern academic or professional demands.



As technology becomes a part of nearly every industry, schools outside major cities are looking for practical ways to introduce students to applied learning. Robotics, coding, electronics, and structured STEM activities are being adopted not as extras, but as core learning tools.

