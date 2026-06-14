From temple waste to useful fuel SVU develops zero-residue technology in Andhra

TIRUPATI: What if flower offerings from temples, discarded plastic bottles, kitchen scraps, and even hazardous waste could all be transformed into useful industrial products without leaving behind a single kilogram of residue? A pioneering pilot project at Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, has demonstrated exactly that, marking a significant step towards sustainable waste management.

The 12-day pilot trial, conducted jointly by SVU engineering experts and Chennai-based Entity One Company between May 10 and 22, tested an innovative plasma pyrolysis technology capable of processing waste streams in a single machine. Operating at temperatures between 300°C and 500°C, the 50 kg capacity prototype converted diverse materials into biofuels, liquid hydrocarbons, fertilisers and carbon-based products.

Unlike conventional incineration systems, the Ramcharan Pyrolysis Reactor functions in a sealed, oxygen-free environment. The closed-loop process eliminates combustion, preventing the release of dioxins, soot and heavy metal emissions.

The technology was tested on ten waste streams that closely match Tirupati’s daily waste profile as one of the country’s major pilgrimage centres, receiving over 1 lakh visitors each day. The feedstock included solid waste, floral waste, tender coconut shells and poultry waste, plastics, and thermocol.