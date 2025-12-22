From Telangana village to global AI leader, Jayachander uses technology to bridge healthcare gaps

Now a Senior MLOps Engineer at Ford Motor Credit Company in the US and a recipient of multiple international technology awards, Jayachander has turned his expertise towards a deeply personal mission — using AI to make complex healthcare information accessible to rural families back home in Telangana.

A native of Madha Yedavelly in Narketpally mandal, Jayachander has applied AI to local needs through HealthNeem, an AI-powered health literacy platform that translates and simplifies medical reports into regional languages, including Telugu.