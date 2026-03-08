From Syllabus to Skills: Decoding India’s employability crisis vs skill revolution

In an exclusive conversation with Edexlive, Gaurav Sharma, CHRO, True Balance said, "This shift is visible across sectors, including financial services, technology, operations, customer support and risk functions."

Employers are hiring into roles that evolve faster than academic curricula. The half-life of knowledge is shrinking, while business models, tools and customer expectations are changing in real time. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 estimated that 39 per cent of workers’ core skills will change by 2030. That figure captures the scale of the disruption. It also explains why the employability question can no longer be answered through syllabus design alone.

"India has scale, ambition and demographic depth, yet employability remains uneven because the system still rewards content retention more reliably than problem solving, communication, collaboration and workplace readiness. Many graduates enter the market with credentials but limited exposure to live business environments, role-based tools, cross functional work or decision making under ambiguity. That gap becomes costly for employers and frustrating for candidates," Gaurav Sharma said.

The answer does not lie in dismissing academic education. It lies in rebalancing it. Curriculum must connect far earlier with industry practice. Vocational pathways need stronger legitimacy. Apprenticeships, project-based learning, digital certifications and employer led skilling partnerships deserve central attention rather than peripheral treatment. Entrepreneurship also needs to be seen as a skills engine, because building something from scratch develops resilience, commercial awareness, resource discipline and customer understanding in ways that classrooms rarely replicate.

India’s skill revolution will depend on whether education, industry and public policy begin working from a shared labour market logic. Skills planning cannot remain static when roles, tools and business priorities are moving this quickly. Institutions need faster curriculum refresh cycles. Employers need to recognise trainability as a core hiring consideration, alongside existing readiness. Policymakers need frameworks that strengthen access, portability of credentials and local skilling ecosystems linked to actual economic demand.

The central challenge is no longer employability in the traditional sense. It is employability under constant transition. That requires a different compact. Education must build foundations, industry must help translate them into capability and skilling initiatives must create multiple entry points into productive work. India’s workforce does not need a larger syllabus. It needs a stronger bridge between learning and labour market relevance.