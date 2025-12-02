From storytelling to social impact, STN Conclave 2025 spotlights SME leadership

The Seed Transformation Network (STN) South Asia’s annual conclave in November 2025 brought together entrepreneurs, mentors, and business leaders to reflect on growth, resilience, and community-centred leadership across the region.

The event opened on November 27 with Regional Director Harish Arnezath stressing the role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in shaping economies and the importance of founders learning from one another across geographies. Certificates of Completion were also presented to the Seed Transformation Program Class of 2025, who were formally inducted into the network.

A commencement address by Kirthiga Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of OptimizeGeo and Verix, drew on her shift from corporate roles to entrepreneurship. On day two, STN South Asia President Nasir Ali underlined collaborative leadership and transformative thinking as essential for high-growth companies.

Entrepreneur and Air Deccan founder Captain G R Gopinath delivered a keynote linking vision, risk-taking, and public policy. Urging founders to keep pushing for new possibilities, he said, “Never say ‘no’ too quickly, giving up is the real failure. True charity lies in creating jobs and uplifting communities. Entrepreneurs must forge new possibilities, endure challenges, and work with policymakers to drive meaningful change.”

Storytelling coach Ravishankar Iyer, founder of StoryRules, led an interactive session on how clear, structured narratives can help leaders communicate strategy and inspire teams. In the afternoon, the STN Awards 2025 recognised business and social impact. The Seed Transformation Excellence awards went to Sukrit Bharti of Virtuoso Optoelectronics and co-founders Raj Prakash and Vanchinathan of Zifo, while the Seed Social Impact award honoured Dr Shuchin Bajaj of Cygnus Medicare and Nidhi Pant of Science for Society Techno Services.

The final day featured insights from Veeba Foods founder Viraj Bahl, who emphasised quality, honesty, and a “healthy insecurity” that keeps companies alert. Curated networking sessions, SeedX peer-learning tracks, and a Rajasthani-themed closing gala rounded off the conclave.