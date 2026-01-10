From soil to screen: The green legacy of Vanajeevi Ramaiah

RAJANNA–SIRCILLA: Some legacies are built of stone. Vanajeevi Ramaiah’s was built of roots, leaves and breath. The Padma Shri awardee, who planted more than one crore saplings in his lifetime, believed trees were the lifeline of all living beings. Years after his passing, that belief is finding a new voice — not through seeds alone, but through cinema.

A biographical film titled Vanajeevi, now under production, seeks to take the life and philosophy of Vanajeevi Ramaiah to a wider, global audience. The film is being made under the banner of Paryavarana Parirakshana Films, directed by Vemuganti and produced by noted music director Ballepalli Mohan.

In a rare convergence of reel and real life, the film has roped in grassroots environmentalists Prakruti Prakash and his daughter Prakruti Blessi, natives of Suddala village in Konaraopeta mandal of Rajanna–Sircilla district. Their selection is a recognition of years spent protecting nature beyond headlines or applause.

Prakash, widely known in the region as a committed nature lover, has been actively involved in relocating trees and saving saplings, often intervening where development threatens green cover. Inspired by Vanajeevi Ramaiah’s work, he and his daughter have taken conservation to the skies — dispersing lakhs of seed balls across forest areas using drone technology.

Shooting for Vanajeevi is currently underway at Komuravelli village, where key scenes featuring Prakash and Blessi have already been filmed alongside actor Brahmaji, who plays the titular role of Vanajeevi Ramaiah.

Impressed by the duo’s sustained commitment to environmental protection, the director and producer felt their presence would lend authenticity and emotional depth to the narrative. Rather than merely portraying conservation on screen, the film brings into its frame people who live it every day.

Expressing their gratitude, Prakash and Blessi thanked the filmmakers for giving them an opportunity to be part of a project that honours an environmental icon whose work continues to shape lives, landscapes and now, cinema.