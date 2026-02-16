From skills to careers: Kerala sets a new course with VHSE iConnect

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to enhance employability, practical exposure and industry readiness of Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) students, the state general education department is all set to roll out a programme ‘VHSE iConnect’ aimed at better academia-industry collaboration.

Besides strengthening industry-institution linkages laid down under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the programme also aims to facilitate industry participation in curriculum delivery, training, assessment, internships and placements.