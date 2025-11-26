From silent to Samarth, from liability to Lakshmi

It started with a contradiction I couldn’t ignore.

I’d meet women - homemakers, domestic workers, professionals, even close family - who ran their households like pros. They are experts at stretching every rupee, planning budget meals, and juggling household expenses with astonishing skill. But when it comes to things like investments, insurance, or even naming a nominee, they hesitate. “He takes care of that,” they’d say, pointing to their father, husband, or brother.

I kept wondering - why were these same women, so good with money, unsure about managing it in the long-term? It wasn’t a question of intelligence. It was a question of ownership, of being told: you can do this. The gender gap in financial literacy in India is shrinking, but what about confidence? What about agency?

That’s where the real gap still lies. That question became the seed of what eventually led me to create SamarthLakshmi.

Why ‘SamarthLakshmi’ ?

Samarth means empowered or capable.

Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth.

Together, SamarthLakshmi symbolises a woman who not only understands wealth but also takes charge of it. She builds a secure future for herself and her family. This initiative isn’t just about financial awareness; it’s about the confidence to ask questions, take action, and be part of the financial conversation that starts from home.

The gap isn’t about capability; it’s about readiness. And readiness comes from ownership: having the right tools, the right support, and someone telling you, “you’ve got this”.

So I started small.

The First Tool

I began with a simple yet powerful resource - a financial organiser that helps women gather and document their key financial and legal information in one place. I remember handing it out during early workshops and watching women hold it like something sacred. “Kisi ne hume aise kuch pehle kabhi nahi diya,” they’d say.

And that’s when it clicked: they didn’t need saving. Just structure, trust, and a small nudge. Someone to say, “Let’s just get started.”

This led me to design more resources, including goal planners, expense trackers and more, and adapt them into four regional languages.

What We Believe

At SamarthLakshmi, we believe real change begins with small, doable actions and the confidence to take charge. Our resources led to conversations at home - as families, as equal partners. And those conversations led not just to awareness, but actual empowerment.

Many women told me, “we never realised something as simple as filling out a booklet could lead to involvement, open conversations and feelings of ownership.”

Learning from Experts

To strengthen our impact, I reached out to experts and women role models from the financial sector. They became one of the most important pillars of our initiative, helping break down complex topics like SIPs, compounding, insurance, and succession planning into language that felt approachable and relatable, providing actionable steps.

Thanks to their support, more women are now prepared for the unexpected, better able to protect their families, and are building lasting financial confidence.

Our Local Leaders

As the initiative grew, I began training SamarthSakhis, local ambassadors equipped to carry our mission forward within their own communities, using regional languages and culturally sensitive approaches. Through their trusted presence, we have built deeper connections and significantly expanded our reach.

We train SamarthSakhis using interactive learning, gamified tools, and real-world application. Our training programs cover concepts right from saving and budgeting to investing and financial protection via a hands-on approach. Their efforts are helping build trust, spread awareness, and create lasting impact across communities.

With expert insights, practical resources, and accessible frameworks, we aim to make financial empowerment not just possible, but sustainable - for every woman.

Our Journey So Far

Since our humble beginnings, SamarthLakshmi has grown into a movement. Our current impact:

● 870+ students, women, and families reached through events and workshops

● 31 SamarthSakhis trained across 7 cities in 3 states

● 560+ nominees registered on financial documents

● 130+ SIPs and 80+ medical insurance policies initiated

● Hundreds connected to government schemes they didn’t know they were eligible for

But beyond the statistics are stories. Every number represents a woman who took that crucial first step toward financial independence.

A mother of two who now invests regularly towards her kids’ education.

An old widow’s journey from finding details of her late husband’s investments to managing them for the first time.

Where It Really Begins

We often assume financial empowerment begins with understanding the stock market or reading complex investment portfolios. But really, it starts much earlier.

It begins with knowing where your documents are. Understanding what a nominee is. Asking “Why not me?” instead of “Why me?” And most importantly - taking that first step.

Because when a woman organises her finances, she starts seeing herself differently. And the world starts seeing her differently too. She begins asking better questions, and soon, becomes the one others turn to for answers.

That’s the transformation I hope for. And today, I’m beginning to see it unfold, one woman at a time.

Our country needs confident, financially empowered women to truly move toward a Viksit Bharat. After all, only when women thrive can the nation progress.

Join Us

Want to start your own journey toward financial independence or help others do the same?