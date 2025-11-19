From seniors to schoolchildren, Delhi demands clean air at Jantar Mantar

Nearly a hundred citizens, including students, activists, parents, and senior citizens, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday to protest the worsening air pollution crisis in the capital. This marks the second significant demonstration in the city aimed at raising an urgent voice against the escalating pollution threat, which poses a severe health risk across all age groups.

The protest drew notable participation from senior citizens and young children, the two groups most vulnerable to toxic air. Manisha, a 62-year-old South Delhi resident, highlighted the dire situation, stating, “The issue of air pollution is so serious that it has compelled us to raise our voices. I normally don’t come for protests... but the air pollution has moved me.” She expressed deep concern for her grandchildren’s “smoggy future.”

The demonstration took place as the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) continued to report “severe” pollution levels, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 344 on Tuesday morning. Forecasts indicate the air quality is likely to remain in the “very poor” category over the coming days.

Spearheaded largely by the youth, the rally saw a poignant moment when a seven-year-old child, clad in his school uniform, attended with his visibly concerned parents. Namrata Yadav, the boy’s mother, said, “It’s not that only people with asthma will face issues, everyone’s having a problem. It has permeated into our lives and you never know who will get it.” Protesters held placards with slogans like, “If air is free, why is breathing a privilege?” and “Crores for campaign, zero for clean air. Is this governance?” Some of them were also seen wearing industrial-grade respiratory masks as symbolic props at the protest.

Environmental activist Vimlendu Jha was also present, emphasising that he was demonstrating not only as an activist but as a father of a four-year-old growing up in this toxic environment. “People who have gathered here are normal citizens who are literally begging for clean air,” Jha said. “This is no protest against any political party but just a mere demand for clean air and proper data around it.”

Jha further criticised the alleged manipulation of pollution data, calling it “extremely dangerous” as it misinforms the public about the city’s air quality reality. He added, “The reality is we all are breathing terrible air and the government is more interested in perception management rather than pollution management.”

